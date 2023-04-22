ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after deputies pulled him over and found drugs in a stolen car he was driving, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

The post said deputies noticed a car in the Wagner Road and Hampton Road area that had been reported as stolen. They pulled the Chevy Impala over and found Blain Allan Richardson, 59, in the car.

Richardson was found with three baggies of 24-gram ecstasy tablets and one baggie of hydrocodone. Richardson was arrested and charged with grand theft auto, trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.