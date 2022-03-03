PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says a young woman was kidnapped Thursday morning.

The ECSO says Brianna Renae McGuire, 24, was reported kidnapped at gunpoint from a car on Norstum Drive around 7 a.m. The ECSO says one of the two kidnappers is believed to be 26-year-old Nicholas Jody Liberto.

The kidnappers appear to be driving a red or orange Jeep Renegade.



A friend of McGuire told WKRG the 24-year-old had been staying with her at her home on Norstrum Drive to get away from Liberto, her ex-boyfriend.



The woman says Liberto had come to her home for the past few days. Each time, the woman says she called law enforcement, but Liberto wasn’t arrested due to him complying and getting off her property.



Thursday morning, the woman says McGuire and one of her friends were out in a car parked at her home. She says that’s when Liberto and another man stormed them at gunpoint, pulled McGuire out of the car, and put her inside the Jeep.

ECSO says Liberto and the other suspect are considered to be armed and dangerous. ECSO asks for you to call 911 if you have seen McGuire or Liberto. The ECSO says do not approach Liberto.