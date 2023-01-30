ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has announced the second “Cold Case Symposium,” concentrating on four of the county’s cold case homicide investigations.

ECSO said the symposium will enlist the expertise of retired certified law enforcement detectives in the area.

“We consider a case to be cold when we have exhausted all available leads and we are not able to establish probable cause for an arrest,” ECSO said in a release. “Just because a case is considered cold does not mean we have forgotten about the victim or their families.”

The symposium will be held on March 15-16 and will focus on four ECSO cold case homicides.

“We have a number of retired deputies and law enforcement professionals who have offered their expertise in the past,” Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “We look to take advantage of the years of experience these veteran law enforcement professionals bring. Just because someone is retired, doesn’t mean they have lost their experience and intuition. We hope that our current cold case investigators combined with volunteer experienced retirees can help close these cases and bring closure to the families.”

ECSO asks that any retired certified law enforcement investigators who have experience as former homicide investigators interested in participating in the two-day symposium contact Colonel David Ingram by email at doingram@escambiaso.com or call 850-786-7154.