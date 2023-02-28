ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and the Escambia County Animal Control are attempting to locate Kathleen Ann Taylor for questioning only in reference to a fatal dog attack that happened Saturday, Feb. 25.

WKRG News 5 reported Saturday on the attack that left a 60-year-old man dead. Deputies said they were called to the 400 block of Norris Avenue, near N Pace Boulevard, for a report of a cardiac arrest on Friday night around 10:15 p.m. When deputies arrived, a witness said they saw a man being attacked by three dogs. The witness was able to scare the dogs off and call 911 according to deputies.

Deputies said the victim’s injuries from the attack resulted in his death.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is also working with animal control and the state attorney’s office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the owner of the dogs.

“The penalties range from a second-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony,” said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons. “It all depends upon whether these specific dogs, or a specific dog was found to be dangerous in the past, and what reasonable steps did the home owner take to protect others and protect their own property.”

Two of the dogs involved were captured Saturday, and deputies are working with animal control to find the third.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.