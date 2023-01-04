ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Jan. 3, Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 700th block of Colbert Avenue, about a block away from Gulf Beach Hwy., in reference to a shooting.

Yesterday, ECSO told WKRG News 5 three victims were shot. ECSO today said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located in a vehicle at a nearby intersection. The victims were transported to a local hospital, where they are recovering from their injuries, according to ECSO.

Deputies said the suspect drove away in the vehicle pictured.

If you have any information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP, or ECSO at 850-436-9620.

This is all the information given at the moment. WKRG News 5 will update the story when more information becomes available.