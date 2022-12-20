ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen Dec. 7.

ECSO said Deanna Christina Rodriguez, 28, was last seen near the 1600 block of North T. Street on Dec. 7. She is 5’3”, 130 pounds and has brown hair and green eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call ECSO at 850-436-9620.