ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen in October.

Hannah Louise Rolin, 24, was last seen on Oct. 8, 2022, on the 1000th-block of Forehand Road in the Cantonment area. ECSO said she is 5’8”, 169 lbs, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She may be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.