ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual for questioning in reference to several armed robberies.

ECSO said the armed robberies have been of convenience stores, which occurred throughout the county between Nov. 10, 2022, and Jan. 2. ECSO said the individual has been dressed in dark clothing, wearing a dark mask, and carrying a silver/black handgun.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP, or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.