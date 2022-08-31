ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered juvenile, according to a Facebook post.
According to ECSO, Kalayia Martin’s, 2, last known location was on the 50-block of De Luna Drive. Deputies said she may be in the company of her mother, Kassie Johnson, or in another state. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has a court order from the Department of Children and Families Services to remove Martin from parental custody.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the ECSO at 850-436-9620 or 9-1-1.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
