ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an individual who allegedly robbed a convenience store on Nine Mile Road.

ECSO said on Feb. 20, the individual allegedly robbed a convenience store located on the 1900 block of Nine Mile Road.

“The suspect left the store riding a red/silver scooter,” ECSO said in a release.

ECSO said the suspect may be responsible for other thefts at the location and is believed to reside in the area of University Parkway and Nine Mile Road.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620.