ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a suspicious package was reported at the Ensley Walmart on Hwy. 29, Saturday afternoon.

ECSO said around 5:40 p.m., they received a call from a Walmart employee who “observed a package sitting inside of a carseat by the bathrooms.”

Subsequently, the Walmart was evacuated “out of an abundance of caution,” according to ECSO.

The ECSO bomb squad responded to the Walmart, according to a spokesperson from ECSO, but there was nothing of harm.

As of right now, the Walmart is now back open for business, according to ECSO.