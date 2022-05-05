PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is accused of assaulting a woman at a park and then leading deputies on a chase.

Thomas Barnes, 28, was booked and released from the Escambia County Jail. He’s charged with several counts of criminal mischief, aggravated battery and fleeing and eluding.

A woman said she met Barnes Tuesday, May 3 at Avondale Park on Vestavia Lane. She said he grabbed her phone and destroyed it because she received a text message from another man. The woman was driving a car belonging to the man she was texting. Barnes got into the vehicle and wrecked it into a fence, according to the arrest report.

Barnes then allegedly used a knife to slash three of the vehicle’s tires. She said Barnes slammed her to the ground and kicked her several times. She had a chipped tooth, an abrasion on her right shoulder and a small laceration on the left side of her head.

As a deputy was arriving, Barnes was leaving the scene. The deputy tried to pull him over but he sped away. The owner of the damaged vehicle called a few minutes later and said Barnes was at his house. A deputy arrived and found Barnes shirtless with blood coming from his mouth and a small laceration to the side of his head.

Deputies said Barnes led them on a pursuit that ended when he went off-road on a dirt trail that runs parallel to Chicago Avenue. When the vehicle stopped, deputies said Barnes got out and ran but he was taken into custody.