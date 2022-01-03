ECSO looking for missing, endangered adult

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida is looking for a missing endangered adult. According to a post from the ECSO Facebook page, 22-year-old Ja’quez Raeshard Thomas was last seen Sunday in the 10000-block of North Loop Road.

A family member said in a comment on the post that Thomas suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is wearing a red holister t-shirt, black shorts and blue Mike tennis shoes. Deputies say he may be driving a 2017 red, four-door Mitsubishi Eclipse.