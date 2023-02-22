According to ECSO, deputies responded to a local hospital at around 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, for a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred on Mobile Hwy., on Tuesday night, leaving one hospitalized.

According to ECSO, deputies responded to a local hospital at around 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday, for a victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told deputies they were shot while walking on Mobile Hwy.

“We are still investigating, but at this time have no known suspect,” ECSO spokesperson Morgan Lewis told WKRG News 5.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers at 850-433-STOP.

