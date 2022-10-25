ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a domestic-related shooting that occurred on McBride Road this morning.
A 60-year-old male was involved in a disturbance with his 52-year-old wife when he went outside with a handgun and began shooting multiple shots inside the residence, striking the victim, according to a release by the sheriff’s office.
Deputies said they arrested the suspect and he is being charged with attempted homicide.
ECSO said they are not releasing the name of the suspect to protect the identity of the victim.
This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 is working to gather more information. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
