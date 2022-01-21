ECSO investigates shooting outside bar as ‘Stand Your Ground’ case

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — No charges are expected in a deadly shooting outside a Pensacola bar that is now being investigated as a “Stand Your Ground” case.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Speak Eazy Cigars and Spirits at Davis Highway and Baars Street Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Deputies say two men got into an argument outside the bar. One man died from a gunshot wound and another was injured from a shot to the leg. The man who survived was defending himself and won’t be charged, according to deputies.