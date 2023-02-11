PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social media this week highlighting some active missing persons cases still being investigated after National Missing Persons Day on Friday, February 3.

Jadekiss “Jada” McNeal was 13 years old when she disappeared in December 2015. Since then, her family and volunteers have been searching for her. She was last seen near her grandmother Faye Mosley’s house on North L Street in Pensacola.

“At night, I think about her and everything going on…you know..it’s just too much,” Mosley said. “It’s just too much and I haven’t heard nothing.”

This is just one on a list of active missing persons cases in Escambia County.

Lakerian Thomas-Peters was last seen May 30, 2016 near the railroad tracks in between Diamond Dairy Road and Broad Street.

William Casler disappeared March 25, 2022 on Theresa Street.

Tamarian Crocker hasn’t been seen since January 6, 2022 on North Miller Street.

Jerrell Hopkins disappeared in March 2021 on East Shore Drive.

Emily Hipps was last seen May 5, 2022 on Mobile Highway.

You’re asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 if you have any information that could help bring any of these people home.