PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Days after a woman was reported kidnapped from an Escambia County driveway, authorities say charges won’t be filed against the alleged kidnapper.

A spokeswoman with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says alleged drug use plays a part in that decision.

Investigators say, Nicholas Liberto, 26, was highly intoxicated when deputies found him and the alleged kidnapping victim, 24-year-old Brianna McGuire, at an Escambia County home Thursday. Liberto and McGuire were found after a nine-hour-long search.

McGuire was intoxicated, too, according to the ECSO. Throughout ECSO’s investigation, it was determined authorities did not have probable cause to charge Liberto with kidnapping.

Liberto had been accused Thursday of holding McGuire at gunpoint and pulling her out of a car on Norstum Drive around 7 a.m. Deputies said McGuire was put inside a Jeep and Liberto and another possible suspect drove off.

Investigators searched for hours and found McGuire and Liberto together unharmed.

Liberto was eventually released from custody after a stay at a local hospital.

A friend of McGuire’s told WKRG Liberto is McGuire’s ex-boyfriend and there is a history of abuse.

In April 2021, Liberto was charged with domestic battery by strangulation. McGuire told investigators then she and Liberto got into a fight because she took the syringe he uses for heroin, according to an arrest report.

Deputies found Liberto with fentanyl in his car. An ambulance took him to a hospital as he was “drifting in and out of consciousness,” the report stated.

The next day, Liberto came home from the hospital and asked, “there’s no dope here?” and McGuire said “no.” That’s when he reportedly strangled her.

McGuire told him to stop, deputies said, or he would kill her. He replied, “I know and I will,” according to the report.

On Thursday, McGuire’s friend Jessica Naehle said Liberto was “not in his right mind” and needed help.