PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons said his office wants to put a fresh set of eyes on investigations that haven’t been solved in decades and they’re getting some help.

“We have exhausted every lead,” said Sheriff Simmons.

In a two-day symposium starting Wednesday, they will work with retired investigators who live in the Northwest Florida area. He said they will go over evidence they have collected and hear their expertise when it comes to solving murders and missing persons cases.

“I’d love to go through every case but we can’t,” said Simmons. “We wanted some cases that perhaps had some DNA evidence, or had some suspects or had some witnesses that we think might be wise to re-interview.”

They will look at the three homicide investigations below.

In 1985, Patricia Stephen’s body was found on a dirt road off of Old Saufley Pines Road.

In 2001, Jessica Schuchman’s leg and other body parts were found floating in the water near NAS Pensacola.

In 2011, Broderick Johnson was found shot to death in his driveway on Diego Circle.

“Nothing would make me happier than to be able to pick up the phone and call a member of the family and say hey we’ve got some news for you, ” said Simmons. “We’re finally able to tell you this is the individual who killed your son or killed your daughter.”

They will also look at the three missing persons investigations below.

In 1992, Joanna Otto was last seen at a party on Yacht Harbor Circle. A man took her home on Royce Street but her family never saw or heard from her.

In 2016, Lakerian Thomas-Peters was last seen walking railroad tracks near Lincoln Park and Wedgewood.

In 2019, Ernest Finklea was reported missing. His family said they received a tip his body was dumped on North Milller street but his body was never found.

“We may not solve one of these cases but we may end up solving a case and if we can do just a little bit, at least the families know we’re trying,” said Simmons.

The sheriff said they plan to have another symposium in a couple of months so they can look at other cold cases.