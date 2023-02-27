ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Animal Control and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are searching for one of the dogs responsible for killing a man in his 60s on Friday night. Deputies say they are also looking for the owner. The original call came in about three pit bulls attacking a man, but the ECSO is now saying these dogs are mixed breeds.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office says the attack happened at a home on Norris Ave, and believe the victim was visiting a friend who lives on the property.

Deputies say the dog’s owner lives on the same property, but say that person was not home at the time of the attack. Two of the dogs involved were captured Saturday, and deputies are working with animal control to find the third.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is also working with animal control and the state attorney’s office to determine whether criminal charges will be filed against the owner.

“The penalties range from a second-degree misdemeanor to a third-degree felony,” said Sheriff Simmons. “It all depends upon whether these specific dogs, or a specific dog was found to be dangerous in the past, and what reasonable steps did the home owner take to protect others and protect their own property.”

Simmons said its not often deputies respond to these types of attacks, but precautions are always necessary.

“I think that you should evaluate the individual position and determine whether the pens, the gates or the fences, the signage, if all that is appropriate for what you believe your dog is capable of doing,” said Simmons.

The name of the man who died has not been released.