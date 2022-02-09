ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has received reports about suspicious activity involving minors, according to a Facebook post.

The first report was in the area of Richard Road near North Palafox Street. A juvenile allegedly reported a suspicious vehicle following them home. The second report was on the 10800 block of Lillian Highway near US Highway 98. A child reported that an unknown man approached them while playing in their front yard.

ECSO said they are working to verify the circumstances in both cases. Both reports are under investigation.

Officers with ECSO said they want parents and guardians to take this opportunity to speak with their children about what to do if a stranger approaches them.