PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District and the Escambia Educators Association reached an agreement Thursday to raise salaries for teachers.

Teachers should expect to receive the salary increase below in the 2021-2022 school year.

Teachers on the Performance Pay Schedule:

A $600 increase to all levels. This will raise the new Level 1 salary from $43,500 to $44,100.

For those who received an evaluation in the 2020-2021 year, personnel will receive an additional $600 for an “Effective” rating and $800 for a “Highly Effective” rating.

Teachers on the Grandfather Pay Schedule:

Longevity supplement of $1,000 to all personnel on this schedule that received at least an “Effective” rating in the ‘20-21 school year.

A performance payment of $200 for an “Effective” rating and $400 for “Highly Effective” in the 2020-2021 school year.

The information below is directly from ECSD