PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County School District and the Escambia Educators Association reached an agreement Thursday to raise salaries for teachers.
Teachers should expect to receive the salary increase below in the 2021-2022 school year.
Teachers on the Performance Pay Schedule:
A $600 increase to all levels. This will raise the new Level 1 salary from $43,500 to $44,100.
For those who received an evaluation in the 2020-2021 year, personnel will receive an additional $600 for an “Effective” rating and $800 for a “Highly Effective” rating.
Teachers on the Grandfather Pay Schedule:
Longevity supplement of $1,000 to all personnel on this schedule that received at least an “Effective” rating in the ‘20-21 school year.
A performance payment of $200 for an “Effective” rating and $400 for “Highly Effective” in the 2020-2021 school year.
The information below is directly from ECSD
“With this agreement, the Highly Effective teacher will receive a $1,400 raise regardless of which salary schedule he/she is placed. By dividing it in this manner, the ECSD remains compliant with Florida House Bill 5101.
The ECSD Instructional unit is currently split into two salary groups as per direction by Florida Legislature. There are approximately 1,500 teachers on the “Performance Pay” schedule and approximately 910 teachers on the “Grandfather” salary schedule. Any personnel hired after 2014 is automatically placed on the Performance Pay schedule. Teachers on the Grandfather salary schedule have the freedom to move to the Performance Pay schedule if they so choose.
To further reward teachers with high qualifications, the agreement also includes an additional $300 supplement to any instructor with a Reading Endorsement or Master’s in Reading and a general 10% improvement to the Advanced Degree instructional supplement schedule.
Furthermore, the Board also recognizes all instructional personnel have incurred numerous hours of lost planning time over the duration of this school year. Due to substitute teacher shortages, teachers are covering classes and are frequently required to add additional students to their classrooms as a result of teacher absences.
Upon ratification and Board approval, salary schedules shall be increased and are retro to July 1, 2021 for all employees and retirees.”The Escambia County School District