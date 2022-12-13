ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools announced they will distribute free Child ID kits to parents of every kindergarten student in its school system.

The school system is partnering with Attorney General Ashley Moody, the National Child ID Program, Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker Derrick Brooks, the Florida Sheriff’s Association and representatives from the Department of Health, Florida Association of District School Superintendents and Florida Association of School Resource Officers to provide the service.

The school system said parents of kindergarten students will receive a call out from their child’s school, informing them of the date the kit will be distributed. Parents who do not want a kit may contact their student’s teacher or the school administration to make that request.

“Child ID kits are a great, low-tech tool that helps parents record and safely store important identification information about their children. Parents keep total control of the kits and, should an emergency arise, they can quickly present it to law enforcement,” Attorney General Ashley Moody said. “As a mother, I truly hope no parent ever needs to utilize the kit—but should a child go missing, it could prove vital in helping law enforcement and the public in their search.”

The school system said Child ID kits make it easier for parents to collect identifying information by easily recording the physical characteristics, photographs, fingerprints and DNA of their children on identification cards which are kept at home by the parent or guardian if ever needed.

“I am humbled by the leadership of Attorney General Moody and her dedication to the largest safety initiative in the state of Florida,” National Child ID Program Executive Director Kenny Hansmire said. “She is taking major steps to ensure safety in her state and leading the charge to protect Florida’s children. I am honored to join with her on this partnership on the launch of the Florida Child ID Program.”

According to the National Child Identification Program, children go missing each year in the U.S., one every 40 seconds. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement states more than 25,000 incidents of missing children were reported to Florida law enforcement agencies in 2021.