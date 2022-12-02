ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools has released its top 10 finalists for 2024 Teacher of the Year.

The top 10 finalists for Teacher of the Year, in alphabetical order, are below:

Audrey Brown – Brentwood Elementary

Nikki Gill – J.M. Tate High School

Anna Harageones – A. K. Suter Elementary

Gary Horne – Booker T. Washington High School

Melanie Johnson – Kingsfield Elementary

Angela McFarland – West Florida High School

Christopher Norris – Ransom Middle School

Linda Patti – Escambia Virtual Academy

Allison Roberts – Success Academy

Sara Smith – Beulah Elementary School

“These outstanding educators reflect the skill, knowledge and compassion that our students benefit from each and every day. They represent ten of the finest examples of instructors who make sacrifices each day in order for our students to accomplish their educational goals,” ECPS Superintendent Timothy Smith said. “We look forward to celebrating these top ten finalists, as well as all of our outstanding Teacher of the Year nominees, and our hard-working teachers throughout the district.”

The ECPS Teacher of the Year top 10 finalists will be pared down to five finalists, who will be announced Dec. 12, 2022.

The 2024 Teacher of the Year for Escambia County Public Schools will be announced in late January, and honored, along with all district teachers of the year, at a special event in the spring.