ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After responding to three structure fires over the weekend, Escambia County has added three more red bulbs to its “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath, bringing a total of six red bulbs on the wreath.

On Friday, Dec. 16, ECFR responded to a residential structure at the 1600 block of Eagle Terrace. Upon arrival ECFR said smoke was showing from the ridge of the roof. Further investigation revealed fire damage to the rear of the single-story home. ECFR said fortunately, the occupants acted quickly and managed to extinguish much of the fire using a garden hose, preventing additional damage to the home. ECFR said there were no injuries or fatalities and found the cause of the fire to be from a discarded cigarette.

On Saturday, Dec. 17, ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 800 block of N. Green Street. Upon arrival, a mobile home was engulfed in flames. ECFR said their rapid and aggressive response knocked down the fire within 10 minutes of arrival. The home was a total loss, according to ECFR, but there were no fatalities or injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

On Sunday, Dec. 18, ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 100 block of Ensley Street. Upon arrival, 50 percent of the structure was on fire. ECFR said the occupants managed to safely exit the home, but three dogs were still inside. ECFR said they went in to recover the animals, but all three dogs were lost. The damages resulted in a total loss to the structure, according to ECFR. The cause of the fire was determined to be from space heaters and electrical wiring issues.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations, five city fire stations, Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.