ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a commercial structure fire at the 1300 block of New Warrington Road.

Upon arrival, ECFR said a large single-story auto shop was showing light smoke from the roof. A fire was discovered on one of the shelves inside the building. ECFR said they quickly extinguished the fire, bringing the situation under control by 10:21 p.m. ECFR said the building suffered minor fire, smoke, and water damage, and is not considered a total loss.

ECFR said the origin of the fire came from a shelf that contained lithium-ion battery-powered tools but the exact cause of the fire is unknown.

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office alerted ECFR of the fire and provided assistance during the incident.

ECFR units E17, E11, E16, SQ3, L12 and BC2 responded to the fire.