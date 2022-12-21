ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to three different residential structure fires on Wednesday, adding red bulbs 8, 9 and 10 to the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath.

At 5:40 a.m., ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 1400 block of Portland Street. Upon arrival, ECFR said smoke was showing from a single-story family dwelling. During the investigation, a fire was discovered in a storage room. ECFR said the fire was quickly extinguished, and due to numerous closed doors in the house, fire and smoke damage was limited. ECFR said repairs will be needed.

At 9:06 a.m., ECFR responded to a residential structure fire at the 3100 block of W. La Rua Street. Upon arrival, ECFR said smoke was showing from the eaves of the structure. During the investigation, a fire was found in the laundry room. The fire was brought to control by 9:20 a.m., but damages occurred to the main electrical power feed, causing the occupants to be displaced until repairs can be made, according to ECFR. The home did not have functioning smoke detectors, and the cause of the fire was determined to be from a toaster oven located in the laundry room.

At 12:07 p.m., ECFR responded to a commercial structure fire at the 2000 block of N. Pace Blvd. Upon arrival, ECFR said an RV camper trailer was fully engulfed in flames behind the commercial structure. ECFR said they immediately attacked the fire, bringing the situation under control by 12:21 p.m. ECFR said the camper trailer was a complete loss and due to how close the camper trailer was to the commercial structure, the nearby structure suffered damage. One person was transported to the hospital with injuries and ECFR said the State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations, five city fire stations, Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.