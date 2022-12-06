ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two red bulbs were added to the “Keep the Wreath Green” wreath on Tuesday, Dec. 6, by Escambia County Fire Rescue. The two red bulbs are the first to be placed on the wreath during the 2022 campaign.

At 12:38 a.m., on Tuesday, ECFR units responded to a house fire at the 6300 block of W. Jackson Street. Upon arrival, ECFR said a small fire was located at the electrical meter along the outside of the home. While ECFR investigated inside the home, they said a smoldering fire was located within the walls of the home. Both fires were quickly extinguished and there were no injuries or fatalities. ECFR said one occupant has been temporarily displaced until power can be restored to the structure.

At 10:05 a.m., ECFR units responded to another residential structure fire at the 100 block of Georgia Drive. Upon arrival, ECFR said smoke was showing the single-story structure where a fire broke out in the kitchen. ECFR said they were able to quickly respond and limit the fire to the kitchen area. There were no injuries or fatalities, and the cause of the fire was determined as cooking related. The occupants have been temporarily displaced until the damages can be repaired.

During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.

ECFR units E11, E17, L12, BC2, E16 and SQ3 responded to the W. Jackson Street fire and units E17, S2, E11, E1, BC2 and E16 responded to the Georgia Drive fire.