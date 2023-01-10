ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — On Tuesday, Escambia County Fire Rescue announced the passing of Lt. Terrell Jackson.

ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old.

Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass Volunteer Fire Department. In July 2013, Jackson became a full-time firefighter. As a firefighter, ECFR said he demonstrated a dedicated work ethic and compassion. His leadership and capabilities led to his promotion to lieutenant on Oct. 2, 2021.

As a lieutenant, ECFR said Jackson continued to show his dedication and passion for the job as he mentored firefighters and worked as the company officer on several different assignments. He has been described as a “firefighter’s firefighter” and has always led through his actions.

“Lt. Jackson has been a long-time member of the ECFR family and not only served his community but also served his country,” Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams said. “I pray that his family, friends, and brother and sister firefighters can find peace in knowing his legacy and memory will live on.”

ECFR asks to please keep his family and fire family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

“Lt. Jackson was the truest definition of a public servant as a Navy veteran and a firefighter,” Fire Chief Jason Catrambone said. “His life was one of a servant to all around him. He will be remembered and missed.”