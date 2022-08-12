ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting for the Aug. 23 Primary Elections begins in Escambia County tomorrow Aug. 13, lasting until Sat. Aug. 20.
If you choose to vote in person, whether by early voting or at your precinct on Election Day, you must present photo and signature identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID are:
• Florida Driver’s License
• Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles
• U.S. Passport
• Debit/Credit Card
• Military ID
• Student ID
• Retirement Center ID
• Neighborhood Association ID
• Public Assistance ID
• Concealed Weapon License
• VA Card
• Government Employee ID: Federal, State, County or City
If you fail to present proper identification at the polls, you may vote a provisional ballot.
Below are the lists of candidates for each race:
County Commissioner, District 2:
Kevin Brown (Rep)
Michael Kohler (Rep)
Chance Walsh (Rep)
County Commissioner, District 4:
Robert Bender (Rep)
Stan McDaniels (Rep)
Myra Van Hoose (Dem)
Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 2:
Johnie Odom
Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 4:
Travis Tharp
Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, District 2:
Loris Benson (Rep)
Anderson “Andy” Romagnano (Dem)
Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, District 4:
Dale Perkins (Rep) – Unopposed
Escambia County School Board, District 1:
Kevin Adams
Connor Mann
Escambia County School Board, District 2:
Paul Fetsko
Raymond Guillory
Kells Hetherington
Escambia County School Board, District 3:
Laura Dortch Edler
David Williams
Santa Rosa Island Authority:
Thomas Campanella
Jeremy Johnson
City of Pensacola Mayor:
Jewel Canada-Wynn
Sherri Myers
Darcy (D.C.) Reeves
Steven Sharp
City Council, District 2:
Charles Bare
Brian Hoffman
Charletha Powell
Bryan Wyer
City Council, District 6:
Ann Hill
Maureen Padden
Allison Patton
County Court Judge, Group 1:
Paul Hamlin
Scott Richie
County Court Judge, Group 5:
Sandra Jackson (Unopposed)
Early voting locations for Escambia County:
|Supervisor of Elections Office
|213 Palafox Place, Second Floor
|8:00 am – 5:00 pm
|Main Library
|239 Spring Street
|9:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Molino Community Center
|6450-A Highway 95A, Molino
|9:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Genealogy Branch Library
|5740 B, 9th Avenue
|9:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Southwest Branch Library
|12248 Gulf Beach Highway
|9:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds
|6655 Mobile Highway
|9:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Escambia County Extension
|3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
|9:00 am – 6:00 pm
|Brownsville Community Center
|3200 W. DeSoto Street
|9:00 am – 6:00 pm
|UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts
|11000 University Pkwy, Building 82, Rm 235
|9:00 am – 6:00 pm