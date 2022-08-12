ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early voting for the Aug. 23 Primary Elections begins in Escambia County tomorrow Aug. 13, lasting until Sat. Aug. 20.

If you choose to vote in person, whether by early voting or at your precinct on Election Day, you must present photo and signature identification. Acceptable forms of photo ID are:

• Florida Driver’s License

• Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety & Motor Vehicles

• U.S. Passport

• Debit/Credit Card

• Military ID

• Student ID

• Retirement Center ID

• Neighborhood Association ID

• Public Assistance ID

• Concealed Weapon License

• VA Card

• Government Employee ID: Federal, State, County or City

If you fail to present proper identification at the polls, you may vote a provisional ballot.

Below are the lists of candidates for each race:

County Commissioner, District 2:

Kevin Brown (Rep)

Michael Kohler (Rep)

Chance Walsh (Rep)

County Commissioner, District 4:

Robert Bender (Rep)

Stan McDaniels (Rep)

Myra Van Hoose (Dem)

Escambia Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 2:

Johnie Odom

Escambia County Soil and Water Conservation District, Group 4:

Travis Tharp

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, District 2:

Loris Benson (Rep)

Anderson “Andy” Romagnano (Dem)

Emerald Coast Utilities Authority, District 4:

Dale Perkins (Rep) – Unopposed

Escambia County School Board, District 1:

Kevin Adams

Connor Mann

Escambia County School Board, District 2:

Paul Fetsko

Raymond Guillory

Kells Hetherington

Escambia County School Board, District 3:

Laura Dortch Edler

David Williams

Santa Rosa Island Authority:

Thomas Campanella

Jeremy Johnson

City of Pensacola Mayor:

Jewel Canada-Wynn

Sherri Myers

Darcy (D.C.) Reeves

Steven Sharp

City Council, District 2:

Charles Bare

Brian Hoffman

Charletha Powell

Bryan Wyer

City Council, District 6:

Ann Hill

Maureen Padden

Allison Patton

County Court Judge, Group 1:

Paul Hamlin

Scott Richie

County Court Judge, Group 5:

Sandra Jackson (Unopposed)

Early voting locations for Escambia County: