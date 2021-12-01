Early morning fire destroys towing company building in Pensacola

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Xtreme Recovery and Towing’s building on Lenox Parkway was destroyed in a early morning fire Wednesday.

At 3:26 a.m., Escambia County 911 Dispatch received a call about a commercial structure fire at the 100 block of Bayliss Court.

When firefighters arrived, the towing company’s building and surrounding buildings were engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire by about 7 a.m.

(Escambia County Fire Rescue)

No one was injured in the fire, and the state Fire Marshal and Bureau of Fire and Arson are currently investigating.