PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department joined Escambia County Fire Rescue early Monday morning to battle a fire on River Garden Circle, according to an ECFR Facebook post.
Nine ECFR units arrived at the 3400 block of River Garden Circle in the Ferry Pass community Monday, Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m. There, they found fire breaking through the roof of a garage. ECFR said that the Pensacola Fire Department and a Santa Rosa unit also responded “due to the significant fire,” according to the post.
Crews battled the blaze until 4:41 a.m. ECFR called the garage a “total loss” and said smoke damaged the house. Officials did not provide a cause of the fire, but they did say it did not appear suspicious.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.