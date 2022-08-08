PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Fire Department joined Escambia County Fire Rescue early Monday morning to battle a fire on River Garden Circle, according to an ECFR Facebook post.

Nine ECFR units arrived at the 3400 block of River Garden Circle in the Ferry Pass community Monday, Aug. 4 at 3:40 a.m. There, they found fire breaking through the roof of a garage. ECFR said that the Pensacola Fire Department and a Santa Rosa unit also responded “due to the significant fire,” according to the post.

Crews battled the blaze until 4:41 a.m. ECFR called the garage a “total loss” and said smoke damaged the house. Officials did not provide a cause of the fire, but they did say it did not appear suspicious.