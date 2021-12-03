Two people killed in early morning crash in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two young men killed, two more in critical condition in an early Friday morning crash on Beverly Parkway in Pensacola.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 3 a.m.

FHP said an Infinity was traveling westbound on Beverly Parkway approaching Cary Memorial Drive when it crossed over into the eastbound lanes and continued to the left shoulder of the roadway. The car then collided with two buildings and came to its final rest inside the second building on its right side.

A 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Three others were transported to Sacred Heart Hospital. A 21-year-old man died at the hospital a short time later. A 27-year-old man remains in the hospital in critical condition. Another man is in critical condition, but his age is unknown.

Troopers are still working to learn which man was the driver.