ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Monday morning, Escambia County Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash at the intersection of E. Johnson Avenue and University Parkway, which sent two to the hospital.

ECFR said upon arrival, two vehicles were involved in the crash. One vehicle required extrication to free the driver and ECFR said they were able to remove the driver’s side door within six minutes. Both drivers were sent to the hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

ECFR units TWR7, E6, SQ3 and BC3 responded to the crash and Escambia County EMS and FHP provided assistance.