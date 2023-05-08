PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is dead after holding a woman hostage for five hours during a standoff with deputies.

In infrared drone video released by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT team members are seen with guns drawn outside a tactical vehicle. Sheriff Chip Simmons said a man used a woman as a human shield with a knife to her throat as he tried to get in his car to leave.

“He threatened our deputies,” Simmons said. “He threatened the bondsmen. He held a knife to the throat of a hostage and he tried to get away.”

The man is identified as Ronnie Clark. Bail bondsmen from Bay Minette were looking for Clark who is a 58-time convicted felon who was wanted for failure to appear on a drug charge. He was inside a tent on Helton Lane right off of Klondike Road near Mobile Highway.

“All this time he held a woman against her will inside a tent that’s on that property,” Simmons said.

Clark didn’t have a gun. He had an object that, from a distance, looked like a gun, according to deputies. Sheriff Simmons said Clark made threats from his phone during the five-hour standoff.

“He also during this time made two phone calls or texts to people he knows, acquaintances, and said he has a gun and he said he’s going to shoot it out with deputies,” Simmons said.

As he left the tent and tried to escape in his car, the SWAT team moved in and fired one shot into the car killing Clark and injuring the woman.

“You play this type of stupid game and you get what you get,” Simmons said. “If he had just obeyed. If he had just surrendered, given up, allowed her to go. If he had done that…he’d be at the jail now trying on jumpsuits.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating. The state attorney’s office will determine if the use of deadly force was justifiable.