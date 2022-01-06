Driver’s License Clinic registration opens Jan. 14 in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Registration for the Driver’s license clinic will start Jan. 14 in Escambia County.

The Driver’s license clinic helps residents to regain their driving privileges, including those who have revoked, suspended or cancelled licenses, according to a news release from the First Judicial Circuit.

Staff from Florida state and court agencies serve as a “one stop shop” to help residents with their individual needs, according to a news release from the First Judicial Circuit.

The clinic is open for Escambia County residents but cannot help those who had their license suspensed, revoked or cancelled from out of state matters. The clinic will also not address pending criminal charges, according to the release.

Residents are urged to sign up for the clinic since it’s only open to the first 150 registered participants. Those who registered for other clinics, but did not attend them will be placed on a waiting list until others have had time to register.

Walk-ins will not be accepted, according to the release.

The event will be held March 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the M.C. Blanchard Judicial Building in Pensacola.

To register for the event, click here.