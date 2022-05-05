PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The driver of a truck involved in a Pensacola inner tube accident that killed an 18-year-old is expected to be charged. The driver, who has not yet been identified, will be charged with negligent manslaughter, Pensacola Police said Thursday.

Police said Christian Garner had caught a ride on an inner tube placed in a retention pond at Community Maritime Park off Main Street. It was intentionally pulled by a truck.

The 18-year-old was launched into the air, landed on the parking lot outside of Blue Wahoos Stadium and died. The driver of the truck was questioned by police.

Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson addressed the incident Monday morning at his weekly press conference. Robinson says the city doesn’t plan to make changes to the pond after Garner’s death.

“Unfortunate certainly the tragedy that happened over the weekend. I don’t think in a million years we ever anticipated the pond would be used for something like that,” Robinson said. “This is why we have to communicate to people: don’t do things that aren’t intended. The park was never intended for that and when you do something it’s not intended for, there is certainly the risk that you will have injury or potential fatality.”

Signs posted near the pond say it should not be used for swimming, boating, or any other recreational activity.

No word yet on when the driver will be booked.