ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol investigated a crash involving a school bus on Monday, April 25.

The crash happened after a woman driving a sedan ran through a stop sign as the bus was approaching. The sedan crashed into the bus’s front end, causing a crash.

16 children were on the school bus at the time of the crash. Four children were taken to Sacred Heart Hospital for minor injuries. The driver of the sedan suffered minor injuries, according to a news release from the FHP.

The school bus driver did not have any injuries, according to the release.

The crash happened at about 8:45 a.m. at Lilian Highway and N Old Corry Field Road.