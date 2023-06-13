PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A driver is accused of eluding police before losing control of the vehicle and ending up in a veterinary clinic pool, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department.

Officials said an officer attempted to pull a car over for reckless driving on June 8 when they fled. The officer did not chase the driver.

The driver then lost control of the car at Spanish Trail and Bonway Drive, crashing through a fence and into a pool at the Spanish Trail Veterinary Hospital.

According to a Facebook post made by the veterinary clinic, the person was “drunk” at the time of the crash. Police were able to arrest the driver.