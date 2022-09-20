ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol said a driver lost control of a tractor trailer and the trailer rolled over on its left side on Interstate-10 eastbound and State Road 8 Tuesday morning, according to a release from FHP.

The single-vehicle crash occurred on I-10/State Road 8 just 300 feet west of U.S. Hwy 29/State Road 95 in Escambia County at around 10:17 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The 55-year-old driver was traveling east in the outside lane. The driver “failed to maintain single lane of travel and failed to use due care,” according to a release. The truck drifted to right of the roadway and the driver then “over corrected to the left.”

The “load” on the truck shifted. The driver then lost control causing the truck to roll over on its left side. Visible in the photos above, you can see that the “load” was completely ripped from the frame of the truck.

The driver sustained minor injuries. There is no update to the current condition of the driver.