ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The driver charged in the Pensacola inner tube accident has been identified.

Joseph Squirewell was booked into the Escambia County jail for negligent manslaughter. Squirewell was in jail for about 15 minutes before being released Thursday, May 5 on a $25,000 bond.

Squirewell was charged after Christian Garner, 18, was killed in an inner tube accident in a retention pond at Community Maritime Park at Main Street. Garner was pulled by a truck and launched into the air.

Garner landed in a parking lot outside the Blue Wahoos Stadium and died from his injuries. The driver Squirewell was later questioned by police. Signs posted near the pond indicate that the pond is not used for swimming, boating or other recreational activities.