ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A person was transported to the hospital after they crashed into the back of a semi-truck with a forklift attached early Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from Escambia County Fire Rescue.

This happened at the intersection of Highway 29 and 95A at 5:01 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

According to the post, the driver was the only one in the car. They were driving a four-door sedan.

ECFR “extricated the patient from the vehicle within six minutes,” and EMS transported the patient to an area hospital.

Photo provided by Escambia County Fire Rescue

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office and EMS assisted.