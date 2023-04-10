ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A person was transported to the hospital after they crashed into the back of a semi-truck with a forklift attached early Monday morning, according to a Facebook post from Escambia County Fire Rescue.

This happened at the intersection of Highway 29 and 95A at 5:01 a.m. on Monday, April 10.

According to the post, the driver was the only one in the car. They were driving a four-door sedan.

ECFR “extricated the patient from the vehicle within six minutes,” and EMS transported the patient to an area hospital.

  • Photo provided by Escambia County Fire Rescue
  • Photo provided by Escambia County Fire Rescue

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash. The Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office and EMS assisted.