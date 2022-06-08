UPDATE (4:45 p.m.): The man has been identified as 43-year-old Michael Fredrico Avitio of Pensacola.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was arrested after he wrecked his car and tried to run from police.

According to officials with the Florida Highway Patrol, the driver was traveling down Becks Lake Road when he veered off the road and hit the tree line. A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer arrived on the scene and asked the driver for his identification. Officers said the driver refused to provide information as to who he was and tried to run away.

Several law enforcement agencies helped search for him including Highway Patrol, FWC, Sheriff’s Department and Corrections. K9s and aircraft were used in the search for the man. The driver was eventually found and charged with hit and run, habitual, careless driving, possession of methamphetamine, resisting arrest and trespassing.