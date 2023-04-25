PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Riding skateboards on busy downtown sidewalks may soon become legal again in Pensacola.

Councilman Casey Jones is proposing an ordinance that would lift a ban on skateboards. That ban applies to a section of downtown on or near Palafox Street south of Cervantes Street.

With the city’s first public skate park opening next week, Mayor D.C. Reeves said it makes sense to lift the ban and according to the mayor, the city only gave out three warnings over the past three years.

“I think there’s a big jump to a stereotype that everyone’s going to, ya know, shred on their private property and cause damage,” Reeves said. “I’m not saying that doesn’t happen and I understand that can cause anxiety but it’s also a mode of transportation.”

The city council will vote Thursday night. If approved, the proposed ordinance will need a second vote. The earliest it would take effect is the middle of May.