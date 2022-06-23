PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pelican’s Nest, the downtown Pensacola nightclub where five people were shot early Saturday morning, has announced it has closed for good following the shooting.

The nightclub had previously announced it would install metal detectors and implement other security measures after Pensacola Mayor Grover Robinson said Monday the city was looking into its business practices.

An employee told WKRG News 5 that the nightclub’s owner canceled the order for the metal detectors and decided it was best to close the nightclub permanently. The decision was announced on The Pelican’s Nest’s Facebook page.

Pensacola Police are still looking for suspects in the Saturday morning shooting that sent five people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.