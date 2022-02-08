PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — An education bill moving through the Florida legislature is causing some debate.

“A school district may not encourage classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in primary grade levels or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students,” the bill reads.

The bill, which is still moving through committees, said parents should have more say in deciding what their children are exposed to in the classroom. Supporters call it the “parental rights in education” bill.

Critics call it the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. They said legislators are weaponizing the idea of parental rights to marginalize LGBTQIA+ people.

“I don’t want the schools to kinda be a playground for ideological disputes or to try to inject so I think it’s just, let’s get parents involved,” said Desantis. “Let’s make sure anything discussed is age appropriate.”

Governor Desantis supports the bill. Some people ask what problem is this trying to solve. A House bill analysis found some school districts have policies that exclude parents from certain discussions aimed at keeping LGBTQ+ kids safe.

“Unfortunately, in our society, not every parent does a great job but to keep parents out and to keep them in the dark, I don’t think that’s something that works very well,” said Desantis.

Opponents said not only could it endanger some kids’ lives, the bill could stop important history from being taught in the classroom. The White House spoke out against the proposal Tuesday.

“Across the country, we’re seeing Republican leaders taking action to regulate what students can or cannot read, what they can or cannot learn and most troubling who they can or cannot be,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said. “This is who these kids are and these legislators are trying to make it harder for them to be who they are.”

If passed and signed by the governor, the bill would become law July 1st and it would give parents the right to sue a school district if they violate the provision.