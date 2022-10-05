ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An anonymous donor is offering a $10,000 reward to anyone who can give information about the deadly shooting that happened at a Pensacola park.

On Saturday, Sept. 1, shots were fired at the park while several football games were taking place. When deputies arrived, they found a 22-year-old man dead and another injured. The injured person is expected to survive, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators recovered 15 shell casings from the scene and believe as many as six to 10 people were involved in the shooting.

“Anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest,” will receive a $10,000 reward provided by an anonymous donor, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Additional money could also be provided by Crime Stoppers.

Any video or images taken on the day of the shooting can be reported to the ECSO or Crime Stoppers. You can reach the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9630 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP. Tips can also be sent to Crime Stoppers by clicking the link here.