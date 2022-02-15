ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was arrested after a domestic violence call led to the discovery of several items used in an ATM burglary.

Arthur Streety, 40, was arrested and charged after deputies were called to a home at Antietam Drive for aggravated assault.

Investigators determined that Streety was involved in a “dating violence situation,” according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s office.

A dating violence situation happens when a person is being abused in some way by their partner. Investigators believe that a person was strangled during the domestic violence dispute. While investigators were working this case, they were told that Streety might be connected to an ATM Burglary.

The burglary happened on Jan. 18 at Blue Angel Parkway. Maurice Ellis was arrested for the crime on scene, according to the post. Deputies searched the home using a warrant and found:

Two AR-15’s

A handgun

Several magazines

Ammunition

Narcotics

Other items related to the Jan. 18 ATM burglary

Streety was charged with:

Arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Battery by strangulation domestic violence

Possession of firearm by convicted felon

Burglary of an ATM

Attempted grand theft

Streety was booked into the Escambia County Jail. Currently, he has not been given bond.