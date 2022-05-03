PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Dodge Challenger that was seen in the area of a shooting in Pensacola on Sunday night.

ECSO says around 7 p.m. on May 1 deputies responded to a shooting on the 2200 block of Hernandez Street. When deputies arrived, they located a 22-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

ECSO made an arrest on Monday night after a brief foot chase, Dvaryrae Deshawn Bryant, 18. Bryant did not shoot the victim but did participate in firing a gun during the shooting. Neither Bryant nor the victim has been forthcoming with information. Bryant was charged with firing a weapon into a dwelling and resisting arrest without violence.

ECSO says are now asking for help. Investigators are looking for any information about a white Dodge Challenger that was seen in the area at the time of the shooting. If you have any information you are asked to call ECSO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.