PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola visitors will see a new welcome sign in 2024 after a design contest winner was selected Friday, according to the city.

Pensacola artist Briana Spence submitted the winning design, which she said was inspired by the lights of the Pensacola Beach sign and the pelicans of the area, the release says.

“I really just hope they see it as a friendly welcome to the city, and as something that will be part of Pensacola for years to come,” Spence said in the release.

Spence’s design was one of 22 submissions for the new sign, which will be seen by travelers heading into Pensacola from the Pensacola Bay Bridge near Gregory Street and Bayfront Parkway, according to the city.

The city expects to have the sign built sometime in early 2024.